AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked whether he was frustrated with OC Davis Webb‘s playcalling and said he would evaluate Webb no differently than any other player.

“Obviously not a great evening. Didn’t do a lot well at all in the game,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “That starts with me; that starts with our coaching staff. I thought they won, really, in every phase.”

“As a head coach, always, whether you’re calling the plays or not — regardless of who’s calling the plays, when you have a game like that, and you’re the head coach, it’s frustrating, it’s disappointing. I don’t know that the feeling is any different whether you’re calling them or not, honestly,” Payton added. “Our third down numbers weren’t good, our rushing numbers weren’t good, pick your spot,” Payton said. “Lot of long yardage, lot of throws, not enough runs.”

Payton commented on reports that some assistant coaches reached out to former QB Drew Brees to fill in for QB Bo Nix after he was injured in the playoffs last year: “I just know I was the odd man out. I never heard anything about it. So it never came to anything. I was only told about it later.” (Chris Tomasson)

Chiefs

In his postgame press conference, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said that his touchdown run gave him the confidence that he can return to form after questions about whether or not he would be back to himself in Week 1.

“Physically, I think that’s the moment,” Mahomes said. “I want to get some of these passes down the field a little bit more — I think that’ll help me out mentally and kinda get back in the rhythm of things. That was definitely the moment, physically, to say all this work has paid off. I didn’t feel anything. It’s still a process, I got to still keep getting better and better, but this is obviously a great first week.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby suited up for the Raiders in a game for the first time since the organization traded him to the Ravens, then got him back once the deal was voided. Since then, Crosby has said he’s back in and all in with the Raiders and wants to put his trade request in the past. That made Week 1 a special moment for him, especially because he got a sack and Las Vegas got the win.

<

p class=”gnt_ar_b_p”>“It was a little extra special today, for sure,” said Crosby via USA Today’s Levi Damien. “Just seeing the response, seeing the 98s in the crowd and stuff. I don’t ever take that for granted, you know what I mean? I’ve come a long way from, you know, all the way from Eastern Michigan, you know what I mean? And we had 12-15,000 people in the crowd and getting to see a bunch of kids and grown men and grown women with my jersey on. I don’t take that for granted at all. So I work so hard and I want to be able to set an example for my teammates and this organization to be something that people are proud to watch and get behind. So, yeah, man, it was definitely special and a great start to the year.”