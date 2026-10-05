AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton and his team had a successful comeback this past week, yet he wants to see his offense play better to start off games.

“I’m comfortable with the grit of a team that can play well in the fourth quarter,” Payton said, via NFL.com. “I’m uncomfortable with how we play at the start of games, if that’s a fair answer. I’m comfortable with, this is a team that can — because our games, you’re going to be in tight games, but as the head coach, you can’t possibly be comfortable with the way the first half unfolds.”

“I’m pleased with how we responded, but it’ll cost us in bigger games,” he added. “I just believe that against teams that are playing better later in the season and I’m talking about ourselves, whoever it is, it’ll be something we’ll be frustrated about later if we can’t clean it up.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh gave OC Mike McDaniel a pass despite the team starting 0-4 and said the former Dolphins head coach’s job was safe in Los Angeles despite the rocky start.

“No, no, no,” Harbaugh said, when asked about McDaniel. “His job is not in jeopardy.”

Chargers

Despite losing to Seattle, Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh was impressed by the performace of QB Justin Herbert in Week 4.

“It was one of the grittiest performances I’ve ever been associated with from a quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “When I say the fight out of our entire team was good, I think that’s epitomized by Justin. There’s no player I’ve ever coached that I respect more, or love the way he competes more, than Justin Herbert…The grit, the competitiveness, the fight, the skill is what I admire. We’ll take this team and keep fighting. Keep fighting, keep growing, that’s what we’re going to do.”