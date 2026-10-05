Broncos WR Pat Bryant Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With Sprained Ankle

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Broncos WR Pat Bryant suffered an ankle sprain in Week 4’s loss to the 49ers and is now expected to miss a few weeks.

Bryant, 23, was a three-year starter at Illinois and earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in 2024. He was a three-star recruit and the 148th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Broncos are signed Bryant to a four-year, $6,581,080 contract that includes a $1,426,240 signing bonus and a cap figure of $1,495,700 in 2026.

In 2026, Bryant has appeared in four games for the Broncos and caught nine passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Bryant as the news becomes available.