AFC Notes: Josh Simmons, Mike McDaniel, Jaylen Waddle, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Jaylen Waddle was spotted in a walking boot following Week 3. Denver HC Sean Payton said Waddle is doing fine and wearing a boot was a precautionary measure, which a lot of players do after games.

“He’s doing great,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “To be honest, you saw him in a boot, right? I would just say this, and I normally don’t spend a lot of time on injuries, but you’d be amazed at how many players after a game you put a boot on them [as a precaution]. He practiced full today, so that’d be a good example. We have to find a way to have him not walking through the parking lot and let you guys ask me questions on Wednesday about a boot.”

A source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Payton “never wavered” behind the scenes in his belief in OC Davis Webb coming off a brutal Week 1 performance.

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh vows that he, OC Mike McDaniel, and QB Justin Herbert are all driven to improve after starting the season with a 0-3 record.

​”Be better. Be better,” Harbaugh said. “And that drives Justin, that drives me, that drives his position coach, that drives Mike [McDaniel], the coordinator. I mean, drives us all. We want to be better. We got to be better. We got to look at our scheme. We got to look at how we’re performing, how we’re doing things and who’s doing it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said LT Josh Simmons is the only player who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice: “He is making progress. He’s had a bulging disc in his (lower) back. … He’s getting strong, which is important. Backs can be tricky.” (Nate Taylor)

said LT is the only player who didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice: “He is making progress. He’s had a bulging disc in his (lower) back. … He’s getting strong, which is important. Backs can be tricky.” (Nate Taylor) Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo talked about S Chamarri Conner returning: “We were on a course to keep Chamarri in one spot. I don’t know if we’re still there or not… Every year he’s been here… 27 keeps showing up and making plays. We’ll fit him in there, whether it’s safety or nickel in some packages.” (Charles Goldman)

talked about S returning: “We were on a course to keep Chamarri in one spot. I don’t know if we’re still there or not… Every year he’s been here… 27 keeps showing up and making plays. We’ll fit him in there, whether it’s safety or nickel in some packages.” (Charles Goldman) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy reviewed WR Xavier Worthy and praised his efforts in the run game: “Xavier does a great job with his preparation… We’ve got to find a way to get more creative with him. He’s doing a hell of a job in the run game. He’s blocking…. Those guys are not about numbers; they’re more concerned about the outcome of the game. Our guys care more about W’s than personal stats.” (Goldman)