AFC Notes: Quentin Johnston, Josh Simmons, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is happy with the way his team stayed strong in the fourth quarter for the comeback over the Rams on Sunday night. However, he wants to see better play from the group in the first half so they don’t see themselves lose if put in a similar position.

“I’m comfortable with the grit of a team that can play well in the fourth quarter,” Payton said, via NFL.com. “I’m uncomfortable with how we play at the start of games, if that’s a fair answer. I’m comfortable with, this is a team that can — because our games, you’re going to be in tight games, but as the head coach, you can’t possibly be comfortable with the way the first half unfolds.”

“I’m pleased with how we responded, but it’ll cost us in bigger games,” Payton added. “I just believe that against teams that are playing better later in the season and I’m talking about ourselves, whoever it is, it’ll be something we’ll be frustrated about later if we can’t clean it up.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston talked about another costly drop during the team’s loss to the Bills.

“Obviously some stuff at the end of the game I feel like I could have did better. I think we all seen that, but sometimes it’s just hard to take,” Johnston said, via Chargers Wire. “You work week in and week out so hard for a certain thing and it goes a different way. Obviously not the way that you wanted to, but it’s not always going to, so I just got to keep my head up is kind of what he was telling me.“

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said during his press conference that he has no definitive answers for reporters who question when LT Josh Simmons will return from the day-to-day back injury that has kept him sidelined so far this season.

“I’ll tell you what, I will let you guys know when Josh is coming back. I’ll be the first to tell you,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll just see how all that works.”