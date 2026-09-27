AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton was fined $17,911 for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce broke the all-time record for yards after the catch, and HC Andy Reid credited his relationship with Taylor Swift for keeping him on his toes.

“I had no idea,” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “It’s pretty freaking cool, man, to be in talks with guys like Marshall Faulk, Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens. That’s some pretty cool stuff, man. Those are the guys I grew up watching. Guys like that fueled my love for this game.”

“Travis worked his tail off,” Reid noted. “He likes his surrounding cast, too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part. I know everybody questioned the wedding and all that. Would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time? But he works his rear end off. [With] Taylor [ Swift], you’re putting on four-hour shows. You’ve got to work hard, too. I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too.”

“This is by far the craziest and, honestly, one of the coolest accomplishments I’ve ever had,” Kelce concluded. “I’ve had unbelievable playcalling, unbelievable players around me blocking downfield, and you don’t get this kind of [record] without the guys around you to help you to get these yards. But at the same time, man, it’s a pretty cool stat to be a part of that when I’ve got the ball in my hands, I’m doing the most I can with it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid on LT Josh Simmons : “He’s making progress. We’ve just got to see where it all goes here.” (Goldman)

on LT : “He’s making progress. We’ve just got to see where it all goes here.” (Goldman) Chiefs CB Nohl Williams on things beginning to slow down for him: “Now, I’m getting more games under my belt. I’m getting more comfortable every day… still going to be ups and downs, but I plan on getting better at my craft.” (Goldman)

on things beginning to slow down for him: “Now, I’m getting more games under my belt. I’m getting more comfortable every day… still going to be ups and downs, but I plan on getting better at my craft.” (Goldman) Chiefs S Jaden Hicks was fined $6,707 for a hit on a quarterback.