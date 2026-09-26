Chiefs Elevate Two Players For Week 3

The Chiefs announced the elevation of LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith for Week 3.

Christiansen, 29, went undrafted out of Army in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers and bounced between the roster and the practice squad over the next two years.

The Chiefs signed Christiansen to their practice squad in 2022, and he has been with the team ever since. Kansas City tendered Christiansen an exclusive rights offer and retained him each year after.

In 2026, Christiansen has appeared in one game for the Chiefs and recorded two tackles.