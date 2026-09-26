Titans Made Three Roster Moves For Week 3

The Titans announced the signing of DB Erick Hallett to the active roster and the elevation of RB Michael Carter for Week 3.

The team also waived LB Owen Pappoe, who was formerly with the Cardinals.

Carter, 26, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 with an $807,366 signing bonus. Carter was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals. He was among Arizona’s final roster cuts but re-signed to the practice squad.

Arizona signed Carter to its active roster, and he bounced on and off it.

In 2025, Carter appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 333 yards on 92 carries (3.6 YPC) and a touchdown, to go along with 33 receptions on 45 targets for 267 yards receiving.