Bills Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills officially signed WR Greg Dortch from the practice squad to the active roster and placed DB Jordan Hancock on injured reserve, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Dortch, 28, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams, and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the next two seasons. Dortch agreed to a one-year, restricted deal with the Cardinals last offseason and signed with the Lions for 2026 before being let go after camp this year.

He caught on with the Bills’ practice squad and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2026, Dortch has appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded five punt returns for 46 yards (9.2 YPR), and five kickoff returns for 133 yards 26.6 YPR).