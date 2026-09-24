AFC Notes: A.J. Brown & D.J. Moore Injury Timelines, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR D.J. Moore hurt his shoulder early in Week 2’s game and his playing status for Week 3 is a big question. Moore spoke to reporters this week and said he felt great at practice, and while some other boxes need to be checked, he sounded optimistic: “Still have to go through some things, but we’re gonna be good.” (Matt Parrino)

Jets

The Jets currently have the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense despite being 1-1 to start the season. New York DT Harrison Phillips said their defense has players who are really hungry for success and are supportive of each other.

“I think we have a group of guys that want it bad, and I think that’s a good recipe for success,” Phillips said, via Jack Bell of the team’s site. “Guys who really love ball, want to succeed and want to celebrate other people’s success. I love when you turn on that film and somebody makes a play and everyone else is more hyped than the guy that made the play.”

Jaguars CB Azareye’h Thomas said they have a lot of trust in HC Aaron Glenn and thinks their preparation has shined through the first two weeks of the season.

“We hone in on the details, and we trust AG,” Thomas said. “We trust what he’s telling us and we trust what we see out there on the field and our preparation. And it’s been showing through these two weeks, but it’s only two weeks, so we got to be consistent.”

Glenn thinks their defense is disciplined, is attacking the football, and is doing well to prevent explosive plays.

“I think we’re a very disciplined defense right now,” Glenn said. “I think we’re a defense that’s attacking the football. I think we’re a defense that doesn’t give up explosive plays, and more than anything, we’re just attacking it our way. And when I say that, it doesn’t mean you have to blitz on every play. That doesn’t mean that you’re only attacking … we’re rerouting receivers. We’re attacking the pocket. We’re attacking the football.”

Patriots

Appearing on WEEI radio, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Patriots WR A.J. Brown is expected to miss six to eight weeks with his ankle injury.

is expected to miss six to eight weeks with his ankle injury. Schefter did say Brown was moving well and could return on the faster side of his current timeline, but it will take longer than the standard four- to six-week timeline for high ankle injuries.