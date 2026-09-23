NFC Notes: Sam Darnold, Aaron Donald, George Kittle, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle is thrilled his team is sitting at 2-0 but credits teammates like Trent Williams, Mike Evans, and Brock Purdy.

“I got really lucky,” Kittle said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “I get to play with Trent Williams, right? We got him. Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer still. Mike Evans, Hall of Famer, plays like a Hall of Famer still. And so just when you add guys like that, it’s just so much fun ’cause, I mean, every time we call a play and I know Mike has a chance of getting the ball, I’m like, ‘This is so sick.’ Brock Purdy’s throwing the ball to Mike Evans, and I’m blocking for him. What a dream come true.”

Rams

Rams DT Aaron Donald made his 2026 debut in Week 2, finishing with three tackles. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay was impressed by Donald’s performance after coming out of retirement.

“I can’t even think of the words to say the love and respect I have for who he is,” McVay said, via PFT. “He does everything the right way. I think the cool thing is his standards — he’ll be excited about where he can improve. But pretty impressive to be off almost 1,000 days, come back and play the defensive line position, 30-plus snaps, make your impact felt tremendously, still eliciting double and triple teams because of who he is. That’s Aaron Donald for you. Never ceases to amaze me.”

McVay thinks it was clear Donald took great care of his fitness during his retirement.

“He still is taking great care of himself, the hard work pays off,” McVay said. “And I think the best is yet to come from him.”

McVay added that Donald’s return “elevated everybody” around the team.

“You get goosebumps,” McVay said. “It elevated everybody, and that’s what the greats do.”

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that Seahawks QB Sam Darnold started moving much better this past week, allowing him to return to practice and potentially return soon.

started moving much better this past week, allowing him to return to practice and potentially return soon. Fowler adds the Seahawks are content to go with backup QB Drew Lock as long as they need to, with team sources raving about Lock’s development: “He’s smart, experienced, has been in the system multiple years and has the savvy and talent of a first-round pick.”

Another added: “He can handle all the moving parts pre-snap, has good confidence, prepares like a starter, and throws a pretty deep ball.”

According to Fowler, Colts WR Alec Pierce is looking at a four-to six-week absence after re-aggravating his foot injury. However, it’s a complicated injury and a lot will depend on how Pierce progresses through his rehab.

is looking at a four-to six-week absence after re-aggravating his foot injury. However, it’s a complicated injury and a lot will depend on how Pierce progresses through his rehab. Fowler adds the team wants to make sure Pierce is fully healthy and not at risk of reinjury when he returns, as he was limited in the first few games.