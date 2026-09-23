Rams Announce Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed S Maximus Pulley to their active roster and placed RB Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Free Agent Signing S Maximus Pulley

• Reserve/Injured RB Ronnie Rivers pic.twitter.com/cTtuRKBBY9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 23, 2026

Rivers, 27, is the son of former NFL RB Ron Rivers. He originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was cut in training camp as a rookie and caught on with the Seahawks, but was among their final roster cuts.

Rivers signed on with the Rams’ practice squad in 2022 and has bounced on and off the active roster ever since. Los Angeles re-signed him to an extension back in March.

In 2026, Rivers has appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded five rushing attempts for 19 yards (3.8 YPC).