NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/23

49ers
- 49ers signed DT Naquan Jones from the Vikings’ practice squad.
- 49ers placed DT C.J. West on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed WR Brandin Cooks and DE Viliami Fehoko to the practice squad.
- 49ers released DB Jakob Robinson from the practice squad.
Bears
- Bears waived LS Beau Gardner.
- Bears designated LB Noah Sewell and DE Shemar Turner to return from the PUP list.
Bills
- Bills signed DT Austin Johnson to the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed DB D’Angelo Ross to the practice squad.
- Browns released DB Myles Bryant from the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed DB Starling Thomas from the practice squad.
- Cardinals placed DB Will Johnson on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DT Jay Toia to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers waived WR Gary Jennings.
- Chargers signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad.
- Chargers placed TE David Njoku on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed LS Spencer Triplett to the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed WR Eli Pancol to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins signed LB Liam Anderson to the practice squad.
Eagles
- Eagles signed DB Kenny Moore to the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons signed DB Robert Longerbeam from the Eagles’ practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed DT Jack Heflin and WR Malik McClain from the practice squad.
- Jets placed LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DT David Onyemata, and WR Arian Smith on injured reserve.
- Jets signed TE Cody Hardy and DT Isaiahh Loudermilk to the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions signed C Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad.
- Lions signed LB Joe Bachie to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed DB Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad.
- Panthers placed RB Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed LB Maema Njongmeta to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed LB Jose Ramirez from the practice squad.
- Patriots placed DB Dell Pettus on injured reserve.
- Patriots signed DE Benton Whitley to the practice squad.
- Patriots designated DB Brenden Schooler to return from the non-football injury list.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Maximus Pulley from the Eagles’ practice squad.
- Rams placed RB Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints waived RB Audric Estime.
- Saints signed LS Cal Adomitis from the Dolphins’ practice squad.
- Saints placed T Kelvin Banks on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DB Rodney Thomas from the practice squad.
- Seahawks placed G Anthony Bradford on injured reserve.
- Seahawks signed WR Malick Meiga and DT Uso Seumalo to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans designated DB M.J. Stewart to return from the PUP list.
Vikings
- Vikings waived NT Taki Taimani.
- Vikings signed DE Jonathan Harris, P Johnny Hekker, and RB Jaret Patterson to the practice squad.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!