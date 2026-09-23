NFL Transactions: Wednesday 9/23

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers signed DT Naquan Jones from the Vikings’ practice squad.
  • 49ers placed DT C.J. West on injured reserve.
  • 49ers signed WR Brandin Cooks and DE Viliami Fehoko to the practice squad.
  • 49ers released DB Jakob Robinson from the practice squad.

Bears

Bills

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

Colts

  • Colts signed WR Eli Pancol to the practice squad.

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

  • Falcons signed DB Robert Longerbeam from the Eagles’ practice squad.

Jets

Lions

  • Lions signed C Seth McLaughlin from the practice squad.
  • Lions signed LB Joe Bachie to the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

Rams

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DB Rodney Thomas from the practice squad.
  • Seahawks placed G Anthony Bradford on injured reserve.
  • Seahawks signed WR Malick Meiga and DT Uso Seumalo to the practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans designated DB M.J. Stewart to return from the PUP list.

Vikings

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