Chargers Tweaked Practice Squad For Week 3

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have re-signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad and released LS Spencer Triplett to make room.
we’ve signed WR gary jennings to the practice squad + released LS spencer triplett from the practice squad pic.twitter.com/Z079gyJ35A
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 24, 2026
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- LB Lander Barton
- LB Andre Carter
- LB Junior Colson
- RB Gregory Desrosiers
- RB Amar Johnson
- C Josh Kaltenberger
- TE Evan Svoboda
- QB DJ Uiagalelei
- T Laekin Vakalahi (International)
- DL Terry Webb
- TE Patrick Herbert
- DT Jordan Jefferson
- WR Theo Wease
- DB Isas Waxter
- DB Kaiir Elam
- WR Gary Jennings
Jennings, 29, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.
The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.
From there, Jennings had stints with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs from 2021 to 2022. The Panthers signed him in May of 2023 but cut him again before the season.
He was out of the NFL until signing a contract with the Chargers in August. Jennings has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.
In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.
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