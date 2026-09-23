Chargers Worked Out Four Including DL Khalen Saunders

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hosted four free agents for workouts on Wednesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Chargers signed Triplett to their practice squad.

Saunders, 30, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million. He was traded to Jacksonville during camp in 2025 for OL Luke Fortner.

The Jaguars then cut him after the trade deadline and he finished out the season with the Jets. Saunders had a brief stint with the Titans this summer.

In 2025, Saunders appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and Jets, recording 12 total tackles and a sack.