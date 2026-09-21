AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, David Njoku, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Per Tom Pelissero, Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins hamstring is good after he left Week 2 with an injury.

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James said he fractured his pinky finger on his left hand, so he will play the rest of the season in a cast. (Kris Rhim)

said he fractured his pinky finger on his left hand, so he will play the rest of the season in a cast. (Kris Rhim) Rhim noted the Chargers have one healthy tight end on the active roster, Oronde Gadsden, after David Njoku was carted off and Charlie Kolar had his arm in a sling postgame. Evan Svoboda and Patrick Herbert are their practice squad options.

after was carted off and had his arm in a sling postgame. and are their practice squad options. Rhim also mentioned that the top two left guards, Kayode Awosika and Trey Pipkins, are injured.

Chiefs

The Chiefs moved to 2-0 on Sunday night behind 382 passing yards from Patrick Mahomes a week after a massive debut from RB Kenneth Walker. Mahomes has been pleased with the offense’s ability to get the job done in a variety of ways.

“It’s fun for me,” Mahomes said, via the team’s Youtube. “Him running the ball, our offensive line driving off the ball the way they’re driving off — it’s making the defense have to account for that. If not, we’re going to run the ball for 200 yards or whatever we did the week before. You want to be able to do it all. We showcased that we can throw the ball down the field, we can play action and can also still run the ball. I thought coach [Andy] Reid and coach [Eric] Bieniemy did a great job calling the game, mixing it in everywhere so they couldn’t get a good gauge on what we were doing.”