Broncos Remain Confident In OC Davis Webb Despite Week 1 Dud

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos maintain a “high level of confidence and comfort” in OC Davis Webb as the play-caller.

Webb’s debut in that role didn’t go well as the Broncos managed just one touchdown in a 31-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1. Denver had 176 yards of offense and its blockbuster offseason trade acquisition, star WR Jaylen Waddle, had one catch for two yards.

There’s significant interest league-wide in whether Broncos HC Sean Payton will pull back play-calling duties for himself. Payton’s decision to hand over play-calling duties to Webb might have been one of the biggest surprises of the offseason in the eyes of many.

The head coach has been supportive of Webb this past week.

“I think that game didn’t go for any of us as we would’ve hoped,” Payton said Thursday. “Right? I mean, I said in the meeting this morning: There was dirt on a ton of people’s hands, starting with me.

“So we’ve got to learn from that. It’s a quick turnaround, you can’t get to the next game quick enough, and I’m sure it’s the same way for [Webb].”

Webb, 31, was drafted by the Giants in the third round back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

He had stints with the Jets, Bills and a return to the Giants over the next few years, with his final contract coming in 2022.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024. He was promoted to offensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season.

We’ll have more on Webb as the news is available.