Colts Tried Out Four Free Agent DBs

The Indianapolis Colts officially hosted four free agents for workouts on Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

DB Dean Clark DB Jack Henderson DB Devin Lafayette DB Jarius Monroe

Clark, 25, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in 2025. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed with their practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ active roster in 2025. New York elected to cut him, once again, coming out of this year’s preseason before resigning him to their practice squad soon after.

In 2025, Clark appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles.