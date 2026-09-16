AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts S Cam Bynum expressed frustration with the defense’s overall play.

“We had all training camp and OTAs to get together with the guys and make sure we were on point for everything this week, but execution on game day is most important,” Bynum said, via PFT. “That’s the stuff that the world sees. … There’s no point to having a good practice if we can’t execute in the game. If we thought last week was good enough with our practice and preparation, what more can we do and what more do we have to do?”

Colts DC Lou Anarumo said they are evaluating everything after allowing 41 points to the Ravens in Week 1, including whether Bynum will continue to wear the green dot after numerous communication miscues. (Stephen Holder)

said they are evaluating everything after allowing 41 points to the Ravens in Week 1, including whether Bynum will continue to wear the green dot after numerous communication miscues. (Stephen Holder) Colts HC Shane Steichen said LB Akeem Davis-Gaither will now wear the green dot to “improve communication,” per Mike Chappell.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was impressed with QB C.J. Stroud during the team’s opener and believed that he and the offense did enough to win the game.

“C.J. was very much in control the entire game. He took what the defense gave him. He made great decisions with the football. I’m proud of the way he played today,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Thought he showed what he’s been showing all camp. He’s been showing that confidence. He’s been showing that growth and it showed today out there. He was very calm. Great demeanor on the sideline, great demeanor on the field just having the offense under control, putting us in a great position to win the football game. Unfortunately, we lost the football there two times. We don’t want those plays at all, but not going to let that overshadow the game that he had. Offense put up way more points than needed for us to win this game. It’s not on us. We played together, but we could have definitely played much better defensively.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward completed 19 of 32 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown in their Week 1 loss to the Jets. Ward addressed his accuracy issues, saying he missed on some big plays but is confident things will turn around.

“Those are some big plays that we could have had, but we still got a lot of things to clean up for sure. I’m very disappointed. We’re better than what we showed offensively. We trained a lot this offseason. We had some hard days. It didn’t pay off for us today, but it’s going to pay off for us eventually, whether it’s next week or the week after, but we’re going to get it rolling, and it’s exciting,” Ward said, via TitansWire.