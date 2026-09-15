AFC Notes: Jonathan Taylor, Parker Washington, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor called the season-opening blowout loss to the Ravens a “wakeup call.” Baltimore dropped 41 points on Indianapolis, and the game was essentially over at halftime. It was the eighth straight loss for the Colts, dating back to last season.

“Definitely an eye-opener, definitely a wakeup call,” Taylor said via the team’s website. “Like, hey, season’s here. Obviously we know no one’s gonna give us anything, but it’s a good team over there and it’s like, hey, doesn’t matter what you guys did last year, you gotta prove it again this year.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars have been impressed by WR Parker Washington‘s ability to compartmentalize business off the field from business on it. His camp and the team weren’t able to agree on a contract extension before Week 1, but that didn’t stop Washington from finishing as Jacksonville’s leading receiver with five catches, 83 yards, and a touchdown.

“You wouldn’t even know that’s going on with him (by) just the way he carries himself,” Lawrence said via Jacksonville.com’s Ryan O’Halloran. “He’s been the same guy. Comes to work every day. Does everything the right way. Just really impressed with how he’s handled it, but not surprised…He’s a worker and he’s a stud.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team’s defensive line didn’t play up to their standards in the loss to the Bills.

“For us starting the game, I thought they did a really good job of really neutralizing our defensive line,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Second half, I thought the defensive line picked it up really well, really affected the quarterback a lot more in the second half, which is what we were used to doing. We have to be tighter in our coverage. The rush and coverage works together. We have to give the defensive line a little more time. Of course, they had more max protection, shot plays, where they were throwing the ball up. We had opportunities to make those plays and they came down with them.”