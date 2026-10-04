AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Emmanuel Pregnon, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Grant Udinski talked about rookie OG Emmanuel Pregnon‘s growth and how facing different looks has helped him develop.

“We’re fortunate to have the guys we have here to go against in training camp every day, whether it’s our edge guys or our interior guys,” Udinski said, via Jags Wire. “And I think that kind of the old cliché of iron sharpening iron, but that those guys going good on good and continue to get those reps, is really something that will allow Emmanuel to grow.”

Texans

On Sunday, the Cowboys defeated the Texans with a touchdown pass with 12 seconds left on the clock, and Dallas QB Dak Prescott commented on what it was like facing the Houston pass rush in a close game.

“It was fun,” Prescott said of facing the Texans pass rush, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “That’s what football is. I’ll never shy away from it. I’ll be a little sore, but I’m glad to be a little sore.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward admitted he needs to perform better in must-have situations.

“I just don’t think I played my best in critical situations,” Ward said, via PFT. “You look at over the course of the game, it was good to win. But when I needed to play my best, I didn’t. And that’s something I have to get better at. It’s something I have to attack this week going into the next game. But it is something you get to learn from . . . and you make sure it doesn’t happen again in the future.”