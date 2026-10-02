Texans Place FB British Brooks On Injured Reserve

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans placed FB British Brooks on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury on Friday.

He’ll miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve.

Brooks, 26, originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2024. He’s in the final year of a three-year, $2,845,000 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $1.075 million in 2026.

He’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason.

In 2026, Brooks has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded one tackle on special teams.