NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/1

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bengals

Commanders

  • Commanders released LB Marvin Jones from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys traded a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick and a 20[truncated] second-round pick to the Steelers for DB Joey Porter.

Eagles

Giants

  • Giants signed LB Jihad Ward from the Vikings’ practice squad.
  • Giants signed NT Josh Tupou to the practice squad.

Jets

  • Jets signed G Kohl Levao from the practice squad.
  • Jets signed DB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe to the practice squad.
  • Jets released DB John Saunders from the practice squad.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots signed T Matt Pryor from the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Rams

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers traded DB Joey Porter to the Cowboys for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick and a 20[truncated] second-round pick.
  • Steelers elevated RB Lew Nichols from the practice squad.
  • Steelers signed DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.

Texans

  • Texans placed RB Noah Whittington on the practice squad injured list.

Vikings

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