NFL Transactions: Thursday 10/1

49ers
- 49ers released WR KhaDarel Hodge with an injury settlement.
- 49ers signed WR Brandin Cooks from the practice squad.
- 49ers signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad.
- 49ers designated DE Mykel Williams to return from the PUP list.
Bengals
- Bengals signed WR Ke’Shawn Williams to the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders released LB Marvin Jones from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
Cowboys
- Cowboys traded a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick and a 20[truncated] second-round pick to the Steelers for DB Joey Porter.
Eagles
- Eagles signed LB Anfernee Orji to the practice squad.
- Eagles placed LB Chance Campbell on the practice squad injured list.
Giants
- Giants signed LB Jihad Ward from the Vikings’ practice squad.
- Giants signed NT Josh Tupou to the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets signed G Kohl Levao from the practice squad.
- Jets signed DB Jordan Clark and K Blake Grupe to the practice squad.
- Jets released DB John Saunders from the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Maema Njongmeta to the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots signed T Matt Pryor from the Cardinals’ practice squad.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Tanner Ingle to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens signed LB Carl Jones to the practice squad.
- Ravens released LB Jamon Johnson from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed WR Kevin Austin from the practice squad.
- Saints placed RB Travis Etienne on injured reserve.
- Saints signed RB Ulysses Bentley and DE David Ojabo to the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks designated RB Zach Charbonnet to return from the PUP list.
Steelers
- Steelers traded DB Joey Porter to the Cowboys for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick and a 20[truncated] second-round pick.
- Steelers elevated RB Lew Nichols from the practice squad.
- Steelers signed DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed RB Noah Whittington on the practice squad injured list.
Vikings
- Vikings signed DB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.
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