Saints Placing RB Travis Etienne On IR Among Other Moves

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are signing LB David Ojabo and RB Ulysses Bentley IV to the practice squad.

Underhill also reports RB Travis Etienne is going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Etienne, 27, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American in his final three seasons. The Jaguars used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round on him in 2021.

Etienne signed a four-year, $12,898,105 rookie contract with the Jaguars that included a $6,740,440 signing bonus. The Jaguars exercised his fifth-year option worth $6.143 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

He was testing unrestricted free agency this offseason when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Saints.

In 2026, Etienne has appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded 30 rushes for 128 yards (4.3 YPC) to go along with 11 catches for 51 yards.