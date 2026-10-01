Texans RB Noah Whittington Suffers Torn Quad

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Texans RB Noah Whittington suffered a torn quadriceps in practice this week and is expected to be out for the rest of the year.

Whittington, 24, played two years at Western Kentucky and four years at Oregon, where he rushed for 829 yards on 129 carries in his senior season.

From there, Whitington signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft and re-signed to the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

In his collegiate career, Whittington appeared in 68 games over six years at Western Kentucky and Oregon and rushed 523 times for 2,950 yards (5.64 YPC) and 21 touchdowns. He also caught 90 passes for 544 yards and four touchdowns.