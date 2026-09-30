NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Evans, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- 49ers WR Mike Evans is considered day-to-day with a rib strain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Per Cam Inman, Evans, LT Trent Williams (stinger), and OLB Dre Greenlaw (quad) avoided long-term injuries.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes it would take real draft capital, likely a Day 2 pick, to get the 49ers to even start to consider trading QB Mac Jones.
- 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk was fined $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct, CB Upton Stout was fined $7,501 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and DE Keion White was fined $13,770 for a hit on a quarterback.
Cardinals
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals have not made WR Marvin Harrison Jr. available in trade talks yet, but if they did, other teams would be interested. There’s widespread confusion about why Harrison hasn’t hit in Arizona yet: “I don’t think one scout expected this. I didn’t see all the drops and lack of competing [in college]. Very weird. Probably needs a fresh start. Looks too big for him right now.”
- The same source told Fowler that a trade might only be for a strong Day 3 pick, though, not a Day 2 selection or better.
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that he and his players will move on from the controversial pass interference call that saw Denver surge back for the late win on Sunday Night Football.
“I’m not going to play the victim card,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “It doesn’t really matter. It is what it is. That was the call. There were a lot of opportunities that we had to be able to close the door on that game.”
- McVay said CB Jaylen Watson suffered a dislocated shoulder, but the plan is not to put him on injured reserve. (Gary Klein)
- McVay is hopeful WR Puka Nacua will play in Week 4 against the Eagles after missing two games with a hip/groin injury. (Sarah Barshop)
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