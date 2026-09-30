NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Mike Evans, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Cardinals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals have not made WR Marvin Harrison Jr. available in trade talks yet, but if they did, other teams would be interested. There’s widespread confusion about why Harrison hasn’t hit in Arizona yet: “I don’t think one scout expected this. I didn’t see all the drops and lack of competing [in college]. Very weird. Probably needs a fresh start. Looks too big for him right now.”

available in trade talks yet, but if they did, other teams would be interested. There’s widespread confusion about why Harrison hasn’t hit in Arizona yet: “I don’t think one scout expected this. I didn’t see all the drops and lack of competing [in college]. Very weird. Probably needs a fresh start. Looks too big for him right now.” The same source told Fowler that a trade might only be for a strong Day 3 pick, though, not a Day 2 selection or better.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that he and his players will move on from the controversial pass interference call that saw Denver surge back for the late win on Sunday Night Football.

“I’m not going to play the victim card,” McVay said, via The Athletic. “It doesn’t really matter. It is what it is. That was the call. There were a lot of opportunities that we had to be able to close the door on that game.”

McVay said CB Jaylen Watson suffered a dislocated shoulder, but the plan is not to put him on injured reserve. (Gary Klein)

suffered a dislocated shoulder, but the plan is not to put him on injured reserve. (Gary Klein) McVay is hopeful WR Puka Nacua will play in Week 4 against the Eagles after missing two games with a hip/groin injury. (Sarah Barshop)