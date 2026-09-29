NFC Notes: George Kittle, Davante Adams, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle said he’s feeling better with each passing week as he continues to reintegrate himself into the offense.

“I feel pretty good,” Kittle said, via The Athletic. “I don’t feel like I’m 100 percent yet. I’m still getting my legs underneath me. But I feel so much better this week than I did last week. And I felt so much better last week than the week before.”

49ers QB Brock Purdy said Kittle is a safety valve and looks to him, especially when the ball needs to get out quickly.

“George did a good job of leaning into the leverage and then just allowing me to put it on him, and it was just a breeze,” Purdy said. “When defenses have linebackers on the ball, those are things that we love seeing, especially with George. With his explosiveness, I just have to get the ball out quick and allow him to go do the rest. I appreciate it.”

Kittle talked about the energy boost the team got from bringing WR Deebo Samuel back this offseason.

“When you put Trent (Williams) and Deebo together, it’s like a giant aura field,” Kittle said. “It boosts everybody’s confidence. Playing with a guy like Deebo, he has all the superstar tendencies to be able to go out there and score from anywhere, break all the tackles, and set the tone. He’s become a really unselfish player, too. He doesn’t care what his role is as long as the boys are doing a good job. We love having Deebo back.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams isn’t hitting the panic button on the team despite the 1-2 start.

“Stay in, I mean, it’s nothing to freak out about,” Adams said, via PFT. “There’s a lot of football left, and it’s not like we’re not playing good ball, obviously excluding that first game. Unfortunately, I mean, I don’t know if it’s unfortunate, but based on our situation, unfortunately, this league is about wins and losses, so there’s a lot that we can take from a game like this and feel good about. But there’s no moral victories, so we’re definitely disappointed to not finish it out. But just to get back to what we do, and that’s going back to practice, get back to the drawing board and just find a way to finish off something again.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said S Julian Love is day-to-day after suffering a calf injury on Sunday. (John Boyle)