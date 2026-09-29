Rams Waive S Tanner Ingle

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived S Tanner Ingle.

Ingle, 26, played five years at N.C. State and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal to return in 2024, repeating the process that year as well. He bounced on and off the Rams’ practice squad last season and was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

Los Angeles re-signed him to their practice squad after training camp.

In 2026, Ingle has appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.