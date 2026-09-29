Giants Signing WR Braxton Berrios To Active Roster

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants are signing WR Braxton Berrios from the practice squad to the active roster.

This move comes after the news that the Giants are reportedly releasing WR Odell Beckham Jr. Berrios was out of practice squad elevations after being elevated to the active roster each of the first three weeks.

Berrios, 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Patriots out of Miami in 2018. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2,578,408 rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason. He was quickly claimed by the Jets.

Berrios was set to be an unrestricted free agent and re-signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal. He was set to earn a base salary of $5,500,000 in 2023 when he was released.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. Berrios returned on another one-year deal in 2024 before joining Houston for 2025. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants for 2026.

In 2026, Berrios has appeared in three games for the Giants and returned five kicks for 138 yards.