Jets Signing OL Nick Dawkins Among Three Roster Moves

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Jets are signing OL Nick Dawkins to the practice squad.

Brian Costello reports the Jets are waiving CB Jordan Clark and signing OL Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad.

Dawkins, 24, is the son of former NBA star Darryl Dawkins. He spent five years at Penn State and started all 12 games, earning All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

Dawkins was then waived after camp and signed back to the practice squad but was let go shortly after.

In his collegiate career, Dawkins appeared in 54 games over five years at Penn State.