Vikings Tried Out Nine Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings officially hosted nine free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Vikings signed Neal and Dyson.

Neal, 23, was a sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year, $4,451,312 rookie deal through 2028 that included a $251,312 signing bonus and made a base salary of $840k in 2025 but was let go shortly after roster cuts this year.

In 2025, Neal appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed 57 times for 206 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 104 yards.