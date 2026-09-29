Dolphins Worked Out 12 Including RB Hassan Haskins

The Miami Dolphins officially hosted 12 free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

LB Amari Burney LB Jack Dingle DT James Ester LB Brandon George RB Hassan Haskins RB Damien Martinez LB Dasan McCullough RB Kenny McIntosh DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland LB T.J. Quinn RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver DE Nathan Voorhis

Of this group, the Dolphins signed Ester to their practice squad.

Haskins, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan by the Titans with the No. 131 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract when Tennessee cut him loose this week as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

Haskins missed all of the 2023 season after landing on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He was waived by the Titans in 2024 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers.

He then caught on with New England ahead of the 2026 season and was among their final roster cuts before returning to the practice squad. He was released a few weeks ago.

In 2025, Haskins appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries (2.8 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 13 yards and no touchdowns.