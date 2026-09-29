Titans Promote G Garrett Dellinger Among Seven Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed G Garrett Dellinger and RB Michael Carter to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Titans placed guards Fernando Carmona and Jackson Slater on injured reserve in corresponding moves. Tennessee also signed OL Nick Broeker, DB Jakob Robinson and LB Owen Pappoe to the practice squad.

Dellinger, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Ravens in the 2025 draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year rookie deal but was let go after camp.

He quickly caught on with Cleveland’s practice squad and signed to the active roster in December before being waived and claimed by the Titans. Dellinger was then waived by the Titans ahead of Week 1 this season but brought back to the practice squad.

In 2025, Dellinger appeared in one game for the Browns.