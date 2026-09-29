Panthers Cut G Chandler Zavala Among Five Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed G Torricelli Simpkins III to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Panthers waived LB Maema Njongmeta in a corresponding move.
Carolina also signed LB Cam Gill and OL Isaia Glass to the practice squad and released G Chandler Zavala from the practice squad.
Zavala, 27, was a two-year starter at N.C. State and a first-team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on him.
Zavala signed a four-year, $4,611,736 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a signing bonus of $771,736 and an average annual salary of $1,152,934 but was let go after camp this year and re-signed to the practice squad.
In 2025, Zavala appeared in seven games for the Panthers and made five starts.
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