Ravens Cut Two Players

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have waived LB Carl Jones Jr. from the active roster and cut WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad.

We have waived LB Carl Jones Jr. and released WR Shedrick Jackson from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2026

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2024. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Bears later signed Jones to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2025. He bounced on and off their roster for most of the season before the Ravens claimed him in December.

In 2026, Jones has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two total tackles.