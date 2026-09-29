Raiders Made Four Moves, Placed WR Jack Bech On IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
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The Raiders announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing WR Jack Bech on injured reserve after he suffered a broken forearm against the Saints.

Jack Bech

Las Vegas also signed WR Cody White, waived WR Justin Shorter, and signed veteran WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

Bech, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 54th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and transferred to TCU after two seasons. 

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024. The Raiders used the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Bech. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,553,362 contract with a $2,133,352 signing bonus. 

In 2026, Bech has appeared in two games and caught five passes for 48 yards receiving and a touchdown.

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