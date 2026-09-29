Raiders Made Four Moves, Placed WR Jack Bech On IR

The Raiders announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing WR Jack Bech on injured reserve after he suffered a broken forearm against the Saints.

Las Vegas also signed WR Cody White, waived WR Justin Shorter, and signed veteran WR Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad.

Bech, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 54th-ranked wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Lafayette, Louisiana. He committed to LSU and transferred to TCU after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024. The Raiders used the No. 58 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Bech. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,553,362 contract with a $2,133,352 signing bonus.

In 2026, Bech has appeared in two games and caught five passes for 48 yards receiving and a touchdown.