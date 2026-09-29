Jets Promote K Jason Sanders Among Five Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed K Jason Sanders to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Jets waived K Blake Grupe and CB Jordan Clark in corresponding moves. New York also signed OL Nick Dawkins and OL Jimmy Morrissey to the practice squad.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him again and he signed with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2026, Sanders has appeared in three games for the Jets and made five of six field goal attempts and all five extra points.