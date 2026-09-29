Colts Sign CB Elijah Culp

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Elijah Culp to the practice squad.

Culp, 24, started his college career at Austin Peay before transferring to Troy, where he played two years. Culp then transferred to Charlotte for 2023 and 2024 before transferring again to James Madison for his final season.

From there, he signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. Unfortunately, he was let go following training camp.

In his FBS career at Charlotte, Troy and James Madison, Culp appeared in 44 games over four years and recorded 106 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions and 14 passes defended.