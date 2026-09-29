Vikings Also Signing OLB Kyle Van Noy To Active Roster

Per Darren Wolfson, the Vikings are signing OLB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad to the active roster.

Van Noy, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014 out of BYU. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy after just one season and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a two-year, $9 million contract in 2024.

Van Noy caught on with Minnesota’s practice squad before Week 1 this year and was elevated to the active roster for the first three games.

In 2026, Van Noy has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded seven total tackles and 1.5 sacks.