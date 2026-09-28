NFC Notes: Jeremiyah Love, Ernest Jones, Cardinals, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love didn’t have the best performance in his first NFL game but is dedicated to improving going forward, knowing the NFL won’t come as easily as it did in college at Notre Dame.

“I want to go crazy every single game,” Love said Friday, via the team website. “Last week I didn’t. It’s kind of hard. I come from a place where I’m going crazy every week. It’s kind of humbling a little bit. I’m getting used to the situation I am in. It’s been a challenge and I’m up for the challenge.”

“I hope to make that same impact with my team,” Love added on being compared to 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey. “I want to go out there and do the same things he does. I want to be similar to Christian McCaffrey but also have my own touch to it.”

Cardinals LB Karson Sharar was fined $5,372 for unnecessary roughness.

Cardinals

Cardinals first-round RB Jeremiyah Love saw an expanded workload in Week 3, going for 90 rushing yards on 21 carries. Despite the solid stat line, Love feels he left many chances on the table and could have converted more opportunities.

“Left a lot out there, I feel like,” Love said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I feel like I could help the team a lot more.”

“The runs that I got, I tried to take advantage of them the best way that I could, but there was a lot that I left out on the field. I could have got a lot more yards, a lot more conversions.”

Love outlined the advantages of a heavier workload, most notably the increased confidence to try to create more yards in the open field.

“Whenever I was getting the ball more and more and more, I was getting in the groove, getting a feel for the game, trying to loosen up a little bit because, at first, I’m getting the ball trying to make sure I’m taking care of the ball,” Love said. “If guys come to tackle me, take care of the ball, get down, get as much as you can. Usually I’m the type of guy that likes to finesse and juke and do a lot of extra stuff. So I would say the more I was getting the ball, the more carries I was getting, I was getting back to my old self and trying to finesse a little bit.”

Seahawks

Seattle saw their 12-game win streak come to an end on Sunday after the Commanders defeated them 33-31. Veteran LB Ernest Jones commented on the loss, the first since November of 2025 and the first since their Super Bowl victory.

“The feeling right now, we’re disappointed,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “We didn’t execute. Hat’s off to them, they executed, they made the plays when the plays needed to be made. But on our side, we just didn’t execute. It was sloppy play from the beginning to the end, all three levels. We’re not down, we’ve been here before, we’ve lost games. We’ll be good.”