NFC Notes: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy is in his fifth year and off to a scorching-hot start, completing 80.4 percent of his passes for 492 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Purdy reflected on his Super Bowl LVIII appearance in 2024, acknowledging he could have played much better that year.

“It’s my fifth year and I feel confident with the plays and everything,” Purdy said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I go back and watch that Super Bowl year and it’s like, ‘Dude, honestly, I could have been better.’ I made plays. But fundamentally as a quarterback and being consistent with my footwork, with my eyes, with throwing the ball aggressively, those were areas that I could have been better. I’ve honed into that.”

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey thinks Purdy is a “special” quarterback.

“He’s special,” McCaffrey said. “I think that’d be the word I’d use for it. … I don’t know what the stats are, but it’s unbelievable to watch that. How decisive he is, how good he is at throwing on time and then also creating when he has to. When he’s at the helm, we feel good.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Purdy’s training camp was his best one during their time together.

“I thought he had his best training camp, just in terms of being aggressive with things, but not stupid,” Shanahan said. “I think the more he plays, just with experience, the easier [it becomes to recognize defenses] and things like that. But he played so good right away that it’s not like, ‘Oh, he’s so much better in this area.’ I just think you gradually become a vet and get used to everything that you’ve seen.”