49ers Rule Out Four Players For Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers officially ruled out DE Nick Bosa (calf), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle), DT James Thompson Jr. (ankle), and DE Romello Height (hand) for Week 3 against the Cardinals, per Cam Inman.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Bosa tweaked his calf in walkthroughs on Thursday and is expected to miss “a few weeks,” per Nick Wagoner.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2026, Bosa has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded seven total tackles including two tackles for loss.

Height, 25, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked outside linebacker in the 2020 recruiting class out of Dublin, Georgia.

He committed to Auburn but transferred after two seasons to USC. From there, Height transferred to Georgia Tech ahead of the 2024 season and transferred again to Texas Tech for his final year, where he earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.

The 49ers selected him with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.29 million rookie contract that includes a $1.762 million signing bonus.

In 2026, Height has appeared in two games and recorded one tackle and one sack.