Bears Make Two Practice Squad Moves Thursday

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed LS Beau Gardner to the practice squad.

The Bears released WR Scotty Miller from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Gardner, 24, played two years at UCLA before transferring to Georgia for his last two years.

He appeared in 44 games over four years and signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. Gardner made the initial 53-man roster but was let go after Week 2.

In 2026, Gardner has appeared in two games for the Bears.