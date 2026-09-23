AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Hezekiah Masses, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OL Trevor Penning appeared in both guard positions in Week 2, while HC Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Penning will start Week 3 if G Trey Pipkins (knee) is unable to play. Penning said he is ready to play and has been working on both guard spots.

“Not a situation the team wants by losing your starting guard. I was ready, that’s part of the job,” Penning said, via ChargersWire. “Be ready when unfortunate things happen. I’ve been working at both [guard spots] all camp.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid credited Taylor Swift’s influence on TE Travis Kelce as the reason for Kelce getting off to a hot start in what could be his final NFL season.

“So, listen, (Travis) Trav (Kelce) worked his tail oﬀ. That’s the bottom line, and I think he probably said it after the game somewhere there, that the amount of work he put in. He likes his surrounding cast that’s around him too, which sure helps as just an extra challenge there to make sure that you’re up there and competing and doing your part with that other group,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “So, he takes a lot of pride in that, but I know he really, everybody questioned with the wedding and all that. Would he be out of shape and honeymooning the whole time and all that, but he works his rear end oﬀ and I think Taylor (Swift), you’re putting on four-hour shows. You’ve got to work hard, too. So, I’m sure she kicks him in the butt a little bit there, too.”

Raiders

Raiders’ fifth-round CB Hezekiah Masses recorded two interceptions in their Week 2 win over the Chargers. Las Vegas HC Klint Kubiak said he isn’t surprised by Masses’ performance and was impressed by him throughout their offseason program.

“That’s kind of the guy we’ve seen since he came here in April,” Kubiak said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “He’s been confident, he’s been making plays on the ball. He’s been instinctual. And it’s one game; we’ve got to go do it again.”

As for fellow rookie CB Jermod McCoy, Kubiak said they are going to continue focusing on his development and get him more game time.

“He had very meaningful snaps in the game yesterday,” Kubiak said. “We’re going to keep building him up, keep building his confidence, and he’s given us confidence to play him more.”

With CB Darien Porter‘s return from a foot injury, Kubiak is confident that their competition for playing time at the position will benefit everyone.

“Competition makes the whole organization better,” Kubiak said. “Really, that room has been so competitive the entire offseason. They’ve all made each other better.”