Raiders TE Brock Bowers Expected To Return Week 3

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders TE Brock Bowers is expected to return from his knee injury for Week 3 against the Saints.

Bowers had meniscus surgery after getting banged up in camp and missed the first two weeks of the season.

Earlier this month, Adam Schefter said Bowers should miss only a game or two after a meniscus trim, not the more in-depth procedure that is typically season-ending.

Bowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Bowers appeared in 12 games and caught 64 passes on 86 targets for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.