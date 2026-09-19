NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/19

49ers
- 49ers elevated DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the practice squad.
- 49ers placed WR De’Zhaun Stribling on injured reserve.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated LS Mitchell Fraboni and RB Adam Prentice from the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns elevated LB Nathaniel Watson from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated DB Isas Waxter from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DT Marcus Harris from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Anthony Gould from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated DT Ricky Barber and LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated LB Justin Barron and LB Curtis Robinson from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated DE Clelin Ferrell and DE Max Llewellyn from the practice squad.
- Dolphins signed LB Liam Anderson from the practice squad.
- Dolphins placed LB Ronnie Harrison on injured reserve.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated DB Maximus Pulley from the practice squad.
Falcons
- Falcons elevated DE Zach Harrison from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated LB Jalen McLeod and QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets elevated LB Troy Reeder and K Jason Sanders from the practice squad.
- Jets placed WR Omar Cooper on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated LB Jeremiah Moon and DB Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated TE Chris Myarick and WR Cody White from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated T Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan from the practice squad.
- Ravens signed LB Carl Jones from the practice squad.
- Ravens placed DB T.J. Tampa on injured reserve.
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Kevin Austin and LS Scott Daly from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DB Rodney Thomas from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated RB Travis Homer and DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.
- Steelers placed WR Max Hurleman on the practice squad injured list.
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Lewis Bond and DB George Odum from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans elevated DB Erick Hallett from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated WR Dillon Bell and LB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad.
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Went to 3 websites none of them had Ricky Barber as being reacquired to the practice squad just that he was waived the 17th.