NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/19

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bengals

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers elevated DB Isas Waxter from the practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

  • Eagles elevated DB Maximus Pulley from the practice squad.

Falcons

Jaguars

  • Jaguars elevated LB Jalen McLeod and QB Nick Mullens from the practice squad.

Jets

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Ravens

  • Ravens elevated T Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan from the practice squad.
  • Ravens signed LB Carl Jones from the practice squad.
  • Ravens placed DB T.J. Tampa on injured reserve.

Saints

Seahawks

Steelers

  • Steelers elevated RB Travis Homer and DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.
  • Steelers placed WR Max Hurleman on the practice squad injured list.

Texans

  • Texans elevated WR Lewis Bond and DB George Odum from the practice squad.

Titans

Vikings

  • Vikings elevated WR Dillon Bell and LB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad.

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