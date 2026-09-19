Chiefs Elevate Two Players Including DT Marcus Harris For Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs officially elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DT Marcus Harris to their active roster for Week 2’s game.

Harris, 25, started his college career at Kansas before transferring to Auburn. He was named second-team All-SEC in his final season in 2023.

The Texans drafted Harris with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,105,480 rookie contract that included a $85,480 signing bonus. However, the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

Houston cut Harris in October and he had a stint with the Patriots before returning to Houston. He was cut again near the end of the 2025 season and caught on with the Chiefs, signing a futures deal for 2026.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.