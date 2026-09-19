Ravens Placed CB T.J. Tampa On IR, Among Other Moves

The Ravens announced that they have placed CB T.J. Tampa on injured reserve on Saturday and signed LB Carl Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Baltimore also activated T Gerad Lichtenhan for Week 2.

Tampa, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Iowa State in 2024. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Tampa is entering the third year of his four-year, $4,718,456 rookie contract that included a $698,456 signing bonus.

In 2025, Tampa appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 29 total tackles, one interception, and two passes defended.