Bengals Elevate QB Josh Johnson & LB Joe Giles-Harris To Active Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals officially elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and QB Josh Johnson to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season, then signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in 2026. He signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad after being released coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in five games for the Commanders and completed 63 percent of his passes for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He led the team to a 1-1 record in his two starts for Washington.