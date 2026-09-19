Dolphins Announce Four Moves, Place LB Ronnie Harrison Jr On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve placed inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the injured reserve list and signed inside linebacker Liam Anderson to their active roster off the practice squad.

The Dolphins elevated EDGE Clelin Ferrell and EDGE Max Llewellyn to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

Ferrell, 29, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included a $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option, and he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in 2024 and agreed to another one-year contract this past March.

However, Washington cut him coming out of the preseason, and he joined the Chargers’ practice squad. From there, he returned to the 49ers and signed with Miami this offseason.

In 2025, Ferrell appeared in nine games for the Chargers and 49ers, recording 25 tackles and four sacks.